Dacoit of Ladi gang held in injured condition

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A dacoit of the Ladi gang was arrested in injured condition during a police encounter.

SHO Sadar police station Muhammad Yunus said that the members of the Ladi gang were present on the Gajoji bridge with the intention of a dacoity bid.

The dacoits opened fire on the police party upon arrival of Sadar police.

Police also fired back in self-defence and arrested a dacoit named Asif s/o Mewah in injured condition and shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

While the police were conducting a search operation to arrest the other accomplices of the injured dacoit.

The arrested dacoit was wanted by police in many cases of murder, attempt to murder and dacoity.

