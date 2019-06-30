UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Shot At, Injure Couple

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

Dacoit shot at, injure couple

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Two unidentified armed men, wearing masks, on Sunday shot at and injured a couple during a dacoity at Kingra Road in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

According to police, Iftikhar (50), along with his wife Ruqiyya (52), was on his way back home when two dacoits intercepted them near Kalay Rawan village at Kingra Road.

The couple offered resistance and dacoits opened fire on them, injuring them seriously. The dacoits fled the scene.

Later, on getting information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the injured to an area hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

