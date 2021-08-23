Dacoit shot dead in police encounter

A dacoit was killed after a police encounter near Al-Haram city in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni police station here on Sunday night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A dacoit was killed after a police encounter near Al-Haram city in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni police station here on Sunday night.

According to a police spokesman, four motorcyclists opened fire on a police party and in retaliatory fire, a motorcyclist was killed while three others managed to escape from the scene.

Later, the body was identified as Ayaz Hussain who was a dacoit and record holder in several dacoities, robberies, drugs and illegal weapons cases.

The police also recovered weapon and a motorcycle being used by the dacoit killed in encounter, who was wanted in several murder and robbery cases.

The dacoit had also killed a citizen namely Muhammad Naseer in a dacoity.

Superintedent Police (SP) Saddar informed that police parties were conducting raids to net accused managed to escape from the scene.