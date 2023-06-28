Open Menu

Dacoit Shot Inured During Encounter With Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Dacoit shot inured during encounter with police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A dacoit was shot injured during an exchange of fire with police near Attari petrol Pump on the premises of Rohilanwali police station on Wednesday early hours.

According to police sources, a notorious dacoit Shakeel s/o Ashiq was in police custody over charges of various criminal activities. The police brought him to a place and recovered two looted motorcycles and were returning to the police station when three unidentified armed outlaws started firing on the police party to get their fellow released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for twenty minutes after that the police found Shakeel injured by the firing of his own accomplices, however, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The injured criminal was wanted to police in more than 47 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes and he was on physical remand in ten different cases, police sources said and added that special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals.

