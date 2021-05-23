Dacoit shot killed

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A dacoit was allegedly shot dead by firing of his own companions during exchange of fire with police in Abdul Hakeem, here on Sunday.

According to Police sources, a police team intercepted a motorcycle near Dharampura area in Abdul Hakeem.

Three armed persons on motorcycle opened fire at police team. During exchange of fire, one person namely Waseem Sameeja, a notorious dacoit , resident of Hussainabad died. However, his another two companions manage to flee while taking edge of darkness. Police recovered arms from the site. Police were also chasing the fleeing dacoits. The notorious dacoit was wanted in many cases.