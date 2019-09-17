UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Tortured, Handed Over To Police

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::People caught an alleged dacoit and subjected him to severe torture, in the limits of People's Colony police station.

Police said on Tuesday that two armed motorcyclists snatched Rs 25,000 and a motorcycle from Nasir Mehmood, resident of Railway Colony and a purse from his wife at gunpoint when the couple was standing at Service Road near Mohallah Shaheenabad No 1.

The couple raised alarm, upon which, people of the area chased the robbers and overpowered one of them. The accused were identified as Abdur Rehman resident of Jhang Road. The people tortured him severely and later handed him over to police.

The police recovered a purse, cash and motorcycle from the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

