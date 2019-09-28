UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Tortured, Handed Over To Police In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:57 PM

Infuriated citizens tortured an alleged dacoit before handing him over to the police in Sadar police station area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Infuriated citizens tortured an alleged dacoit before handing him over to the police in Sadar police station area.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that three bandits were on the looting spree near Chak No 244 Waseeran at Sammundri Road Khannuana and they deprived a number of villagers from their valuable items.

Receiving information, dwellers of nearby village gathered on the spot and they overpowered one of the outlaws, who was later on identified as Shahbaz of Jhok Kharlan.

