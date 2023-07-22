Open Menu

Dacoits Allegedly Abduct Labourer For Ransom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Dacoits allegedly abduct labourer for ransom

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A labourer was allegedly abducted by dacoits for ransom in tehsil Sadiqabad in district Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.

According to police sources, unknown dacoits allegedly invited a labourer namely Rab Nawaz, a resident of Muzaffargarh for job.

When the labourer rushed to the site for work, he was allegedly abducted by the dacoits. The dacoits are demanding Rs 300,000 lakh from the family of the poor labourer. It is worth mentioning here, it is the second incident of abduction of a labourer as another labourer was abducted a few days ago. Police is investigating the incident.

