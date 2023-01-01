MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Three armed dacoits allegedly looted gold ornaments worth Rs one million from a goldsmith shop at Sanawan, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, three armed dacoits entered into shop of goldsmith Shahid. They alleged looted gold ornaments worth over Rs one million and managed to escape.

The dacoits also rendered Shahid injured when he offered resistance to foil the dacoity bid.