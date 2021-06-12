Dacoits allegedly loot Rs 1.7 m from office of private company

Two armed dacoits allegedly looted Rs 1.7 million from office of a private company, near Fayyaz Park, on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Two armed dacoits allegedly looted Rs 1.7 million from office of a private company, near Fayyaz Park, on Saturday.

According to police sources, two dacoits allegedly entered the office of a private company, situated near Fayyaz Park and made employees hostage at gunpoint.

They looted Rs 1.7 million and managed to escape by bike. City police rushed to the site and collected evidences from the crime scene. The police is investigating the incident.