Dacoits allegedly snatch tractor-trolley loaded with cotton worth Rs 4.5m

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Four armed dacoits allegedly snatched a tractor-trolley loaded with 550 maund cotton worth Rs 4.5 million, near Lakhi Tibbi village in Jehanian, district Khanewal.

According to police sources, four dacoits in a car intercepted a tractor-trolley loaded with cotton, heading to Checha Watni from Lodhran.

They alighted the driver and helper and made them hostage at gunpoint. They drove away the loaded tractor-trolley to an unknown place.

The driver and helper were taken to an unknown destination. The looted cotton and tractor trolley belonged to a citizen namely Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Lodhran. The police concerned are investigating the incident.