UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Dacoits arrested in faisalabad

The police of D-Type colony police arrested two dacoits and recovered looted money from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The police of D-Type colony police arrested two dacoits and recovered looted money from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that a police team on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting two dacoits-- Talha and Owais who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered cash amounting to Rs. 42 million, mobile phones and other items from their possession and further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Progress Money From Million

Recent Stories

Masdar City attracts global and regional innovatio ..

4 minutes ago

SpaceX Ignored US Regulator's Warnings Before 2020 ..

2 minutes ago

Germany must 'crank it up' against Portugal, says ..

6 minutes ago

SMEDA launch training series on export-import proc ..

6 minutes ago

RCB announces 10% concession in outstanding proper ..

6 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Indonesia - USGS

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.