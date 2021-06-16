Dacoits arrested in faisalabad

The police of D-Type colony police arrested two dacoits and recovered looted money from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The police of D-Type colony police arrested two dacoits and recovered looted money from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that a police team on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting two dacoits-- Talha and Owais who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered cash amounting to Rs. 42 million, mobile phones and other items from their possession and further investigation was in progress.