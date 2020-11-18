UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Arrested, Items Recovered In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

The police busted two inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested its seven members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The police busted two inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested its seven members.

According to Police Spokesperson Shahdi Mehmood, the police arrested seven members of Umer alias Umeri and Afzal alias Fouji gangs who were wanted to the police in theft and robbery cases.

During interrogation, six motorcycles, Rs 1.25 million, 10 mobile phones and 12-tola gold were recovered from the accused.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

