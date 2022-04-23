UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Arrested Within Hours Of Burglary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Cantt Police Kohat have arrested two dacoits within hours of an armed burglary at a shop in Nusratkhel area here on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) ::Cantt Police Kohat have arrested two dacoits within hours of an armed burglary at a shop in Nusratkhel area here on Saturday.

Kohat police spokesman said a team of Cantt police under the headship of SHO Cantt, Shah Doran conducted a raid and arrested two dacoits identified as Asif Iqbal and Asif Khan of Nusrat Khel area.

Police recovered the looted booty, two Kalashnikovs, two pistols and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arrested dacoits. The police succeeded in arresting the dacoits within hours of the burglary.

The arrested dacoits have confessed to their crime and were handed over to investigative teams for further interrogation.

