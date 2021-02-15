Dacoits caught by villagers in faisalabad

Local villagers caught two alleged dacoits despite facing severe resistance from the outlaws in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Local villagers caught two alleged dacoits despite facing severe resistance from the outlaws in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that three bandits stormed in the house of one Faisal Abbas in Awais Town, at Sheikhupura road, and held the family hostage at gunpoint.

The family members put up resistance which enraged the outlaws who opened fire and injured one, Ahmad Hassan.

On hearing gunshot noise people of the area gathered and succeeded in catching two criminals--Nisar and Ejaz Ahmad, residents of chak165-RB. However, third accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

Both the outlaws were handed over to area police which started investigation after registering case.