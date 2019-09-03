UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Caught,currency,goods Recovered In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:49 PM

Dacoits caught,currency,goods recovered in Faisalabad

Razabad police arrested six active members of a dacoits gang including the ring leader and recovered eight motorcycles, weapons and currency from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) -:Razabad police arrested six active members of a dacoits gang including the ring leader and recovered eight motorcycles, weapons and Currency from their possession.

A police spokesman said that Razabad police on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in arresting six dacoits,including Yaseen son of Shafi (ring leader) r/o chak 219-RB Talianwala,accomplices Ansar,Muhammad Irfan, Nazim,Ali and Abdul Ghaffar.

The police recovered eight stolen motorcycles, Rs 1,50,000/-cash,mobile phones and illicit weapons from their possession.

During initial interrogation accused revealed that they sold all parts of stolen bikes.Further investigation was in progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

