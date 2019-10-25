Dacoits deprive family of 38-tola gold in Sialkot

Four unidentified armed dacoits on Friday deprived a family of its 38-tola gold, cash and other valuables near Rodas Chowk in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Four unidentified armed dacoits on Friday deprived a family of its 38-tola gold , cash and other valuables near Rodas Chowk in the jurisdiction of Airport

According to police, Naveed lodged a report with the police that he was on his way back with his family in a car from a marriage ceremony.

When they reached near Rodas Chowk, four unidentified armed men, riding bikes, intercepted them and deprived them of 38-tola gold ornaments, Rs 80,000 in cash and other valuables.

Police have registered a case.