Dacoits Deprive Family Of 38-tola Gold In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:38 PM
Four unidentified armed dacoits on Friday deprived a family of its 38-tola gold, cash and other valuables near Rodas Chowk in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station
According to police, Naveed lodged a report with the police that he was on his way back with his family in a car from a marriage ceremony.
When they reached near Rodas Chowk, four unidentified armed men, riding bikes, intercepted them and deprived them of 38-tola gold ornaments, Rs 80,000 in cash and other valuables.
Police have registered a case.