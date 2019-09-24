Dacoits deprive family of gold ornaments, cash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Three unidentified armed men here on Tuesday deprived a family of gold ornaments, cash and other valuables in Mohallah Haider Town in the limits of Hajipura police station.

According to police spokesman, one Javed lodged a report with the police that three unidentified armed men forced their entry into his house.

They held the family at gunpoint and took away gold ornaments worth Rs 700,000, Rs 60,000 in cash and other valuables.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.