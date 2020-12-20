Dacoits deprive man Rs 225,000

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Two unidentified armed dacoits on Sunday deprived of a citizen cash at gun-point near Pir Colony.

According to police sources, Rana Sarfraz Ali s/o Rana Muhammad Sarwar resident of Chowk Qadafi was coming back home on motorcycle after recovery of cash from different shops.

Two unidentified armed outlaws intercepted him near Pir Colony in the premises of Mumtazabad police station. They held him hostage at gun-point and snatched cash Rs 225,000 from him. They managed to flee away from the scene.

Police concerned registered the case and started the investigations.