Dacoits deprive student of foreign currency in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Two unidentified armed men Tuesday deprived a student of foreign Currency near Sybianwala village in the jurisdiction of Beguwala police station.

According to police, Yasir Khursheed, a software engineering student, was on his way back home when two dacoits intercepted him near the village and snatched 5,600 Saudi Riyal, Rs 15, 000 in cash and other valuables from him at gunpoint.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.