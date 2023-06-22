Dacoits deprived citizen from precious animals

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Robbers made off with nine cattle heads from a cattle pen in a nearby village on Wednesday late night.

According to police, seven armed people barged into the cattle pen owned by Muhammad Younis in Chak No 159-NB, in the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station and herd away nine animals at gun point.

was deprived of his nine precious animals during a dacoity here at near chak no.159 NB under the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur Police station on Thursday.

SHO concern Zeshan luk said that Muhammad Younis was sleeping at his cattle farm when all of sudden seven unidentified armed persons came here and open the ropes of nine cattle worth in millions of rupees and managed to escape after making him hostage on gun point.

Zeshan further said that Police concern after getting the information reached at the earliest on the spot and started raids to arrest the dacoits.

He assures that Police would arrest them soon.