Dacoits Deprived Citizen Of Valuables

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Dacoits deprived a citizen of cash and mobile phone here at University road in the limits of Cantt police station on Thursday.

Police said that Ali,employee of Sargodha university,was traveling on motorbike when three armed men intercepted him near rescue office and snatched a mobile phone worth Rs.55000 and cash amounting to Rs30,000 from him and manage to escape from the scene.

Police launched investigation.

