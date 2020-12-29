UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Fire At Melody Jewelery Shop, Hurt One

Tue 29th December 2020

Dacoits fire at Melody jewelery shop, hurt one

At least one person suffered bullet injuries after dacoits fired at Jewelery shop near Melody market Thana here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :At least one person suffered bullet injuries after dacoits fired at Jewelery shop near Melody market Thana here on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the police said three 'unidentified' dacoits entered the Jewellery's shop Melody around 11 o clock in the morning and robbed the shop at gun-point and when they were fleeing after committing the robbery a private security guard opened fire on them, triggering crossfire in the busy locality, a private news channel reported.

The dacoits also resorted to heavy gunfire, creating terror and panic in the entire area.

The police reached the crime scene when the dacoits had escaped.

The police have registered a case against unidentified gunmen.

Further investigation into the incident was underway.

