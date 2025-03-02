Dacoits Flee Away From Motorways
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 09:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The unidentified attackers restored indiscriminate firing at the patrolling car of the National Highway and Motorway Police on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near the Hakla interchange, turning it to ashes. The officials of the Motorway Police narrowly escaped, received minor injuries, and were shifted to Wah General Hospital.
The official sources said that the official of the National Highway and Motorway Police, identified as Sub Inspector Ijaz and Constable Ibrahim, were on routine patrol near Taxila to check the suspicious activity as some highway robbers looted three persons in the same area a few hours ago.
The unknown attackers restored indiscriminate firing at the police car; as a result, it caught fire and burnt into ashes. They said that the attackers fled the scene while taking advantage of darkness.
Soon after the incident, the officials of the Motorway Police, Taxila Police, and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot. They cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.
APP/ajq/378
