Dacoits gang busted; 10 snatched bikes, weapons recovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested five persons of notorious `boxer gang' involved in dacoities as well as street crimes and recovered 10 snatched motorbikes, six mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to ensure crackdown against criminals especially those involved in dacoity and street crime incidents.

Following the directions, SP (investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Shakeel Ahmed and others.

The culprits were identified as Asad (gang leader), Ahsan Shani residents of Sohan, Saleem Khan resident of Bilal town Khanna , Nabeer resident of Chashma town and Bilal Khan resident of New Abadi Sohan.

Police team also recovered 10 snatched motorbikes, six cell phones, four 30 bore pistols, one Kalashnikov along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Separate cases have been registered in Khanna, Aabpara, Sadiq abad police stations against the nabbed persons and started further investigation.

The DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance of police teams and directed all officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.