Dacoits gang busted

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police teams on Friday busted a dacoit gang by arresting its two members and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones motorbike and weapons from their possession The nabbed suspects identified as Ameen-Ullah s/o Abdul Razzaq, resident of Nowshera and Kamran Shahzad s/o Sawer Din, resident of district Islamabad, have confessed their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various area of twin cities during, preliminary investigation.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for the policemen, who arrested these gangsters.

Meanwhile, the Shalimar and Tarnol Police reunited three missing children with their parents, said a spokesman of the police department.

The parents of such children had lodged separate complaints with the police for missing of their children.

Special teams were constituted to trace the missing children.