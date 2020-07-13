Dacoits' gang busted, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar police station has busted a gang of dacoits involved in several crime incidents and recovered snatched cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by Sahlimar police station SHO Sub- Inspector Suleman Shah arrested three members of a criminal gang involved in snatching cash and other valuables from the citizens at gun point. The gangsters have been identified as Bilal Zahoor, Adnan and Asad Mehmood while police team recovered snatched cash Rs 130,000, motorbikes and weapon along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to their involvement in several cases of snatching in the various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar Circle Khalid Mehmood Awan along with team impounded 12 vehicles during checking at various pickets and shifted them at police station for clearance. On checking through lab, these vehicles were found stolen from various districts including Islamabad. Further legal action is underway into the matter.