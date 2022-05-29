Dacoits gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

SHO Bhalwal Sadr police station SI Nazeer Ahmed traced the outlaws and arrested Saqlain (ring leader), Mohsin and Bilal besides recovering three motorcycles, Rs 80,000 in cash and three pistols 30 bore from them.

The gangsters were wanted by police in eight cases of bike-snatching and three of robbery.

DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed announced commendatory certificates and cashprizes for the raiding police team.