Dacoits Gang Busted, 4 Arrested
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycles, and mobile phones.
According to a police spokesman, a police team of Satellite Police Station arrested Muhammad Shaan, Muhammad Usman, Nauman and Ansar Maseeh involved in a number of cases.
The gang confessed crimes committed in different areas while the police have registereda case against the accused and started investigation.