Dacoits Gang Busted, 4 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:09 PM

Dacoits gang busted, 4 arrested

The police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycles, and mobile phones

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycles, and mobile phones.

According to a police spokesman, a police team of Satellite Police Station arrested Muhammad Shaan, Muhammad Usman, Nauman and Ansar Maseeh involved in a number of cases.

The gang confessed crimes committed in different areas while the police have registereda case against the accused and started investigation.

