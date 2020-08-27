Dacoits gang busted, 4 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycles, and mobile phones.

According to a police spokesman, a police team of Satellite Police Station arrested Muhammad Shaan, Muhammad Usman, Nauman and Ansar Maseeh involved in a number of cases.

The gang confessed crimes committed in different areas while the police have registereda case against the accused and started investigation.