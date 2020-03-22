Dacoits' gang busted after successful police operation, cop injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Kohsar and Tarnol police station busted a dacoits' gang after conducting a successful joint operation resulting into death of a dacoit and bullet injuries to a Sub-Inspector, a police spokesman said.

He said a police team of Kohsar police station was conducting routine checking at `Daman-e-Koh' when its personnel intercepted a suspect riding on motorbike.

He was identified as Zeeshan alias Shani while a pistol was recovered from him on his physical search. During investigation, he told the police that he along with his accomplices commit dacoities.

Following this information, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk and SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan. A team was constituted which raided at the informed place in `Dhok Abbassi' in Tarnol area. A few persons present in cab opened fire on police team which resulted bullet injuries to Sub-Inspector Pervez Thabal and an accomplice of dacoit later identified as Ghulam Sadiq alias Ghulam Khan Ghulama resident of Jalalabad.

Both injured were admitted immediately to hospital where daocit succumbed to his injuries.

After this firing, police team also retaliated and succeeded to arrest two dacoits identified as Imran and Naseer besides recovery of weapons, bike and a vehicle from them. During the preliminary investigation from this Afghan dacoits' gang, they confessed to commit dacoities in various areas of Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area (I-9), Shehzad Town, Karachi Company, Bani Gala, Kohsar police stations and Rawalpindi.

They also admitted to be involved in murder, snatching and other crimes of heinous nature. Further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for policemen.