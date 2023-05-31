UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Gang Busted As Police Arrests Three Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Dacoits gang busted as police arrests three outlaws

AJK police busted an inter-provincial dacoits band by netting 03 accused involved in a recent robbery in a residential house in Sochani village of Dadayal sub division in this district, police said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) : AJK police busted an inter-provincial dacoits band by netting 03 accused involved in a recent robbery in a residential house in Sochani village of Dadayal sub division in this district, police said.

Police have recovered and confiscated the looted items worth Rs. 1.2 million including gold ornaments, cash and 09 mobile phones. They also recovered arms from their custody, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told media here on Wednesday.

All of the three arrested accused, belonging to KPK, were identified as Bakht Ravaa s/o Mahmood r/o Sammar Bagh District Dheer, Amin Ullah s/o Omer Khan of District Charsada and Saeed Nawab s/o Aftab Pathan, r/o Charsada, Khyber Pakhtun Khawa.

According to details unveiled by the District Police Chief, four of the armed bandits forcibly broke into the house of one Muhamd Maalik s/o Muhammad Aziz Ch. at Suchani village of Dadayal tehsil in this lake district 06 days ago in mid night at about 1.00 a.m on May 25 when the family was asleep.

The alleged robbers locked all family members into a room at gunpoint and deprived them of their valuables including cash worth Rs. 09.40 lakh, gold ornaments and nine cell phones and escaped from the scene.

The police also recovered and seaised two 30-bore pistols and 02 magazines from the custody of the arrested bandits.

After booking the absconding bandits, SHO Dadayal police station Inspector Adnan Sabir-led special police team rushed in search of the accused by cordoning off the area. After a brief encounter, the police team succeeded in netting 03 of the accused travelling by the public transport from Dadayal to Rawalpindi during the blockade at Dhan Galli Bridge, the entry/exit point on Dadyal-Rawalpindi highway. Since the resisted their arrest by the surprising police team, two police constables including Masood hah and Naveed Ahmed sustained injuries following the retaliatory action by the bandits during their arrest.

Since one of their accomplice made his escape from the scene of the burglary, Police is after the absconding accused to net.

After registering case Dadayal police have started further investigations from the arrested accused all belonging to the KPK province.

The SSP told while responding a question that legal action was also being proceeded against the facilitators who had provided boarding, lodging facilities to the arrested dacoits in the area. Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Rawalpindi Mirpur Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Gold Family Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.41% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.41% on May 29 - Economic Development ..

21 seconds ago
 Pakistani handicrafts shine at cultural, tourism e ..

Pakistani handicrafts shine at cultural, tourism event in China

25 seconds ago
 &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; addresses indu ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; addresses industrial decarbonisation ahead o ..

13 minutes ago
 US Officials Suspect Chinese Tourists in Alaska We ..

US Officials Suspect Chinese Tourists in Alaska Were Spies Studying Bases - Repo ..

27 seconds ago
 Next Batch of Russian Humanitarian Aid to Arrive i ..

Next Batch of Russian Humanitarian Aid to Arrive in Mozambique Soon - Lavrov

29 seconds ago
 SEWA, Sharjah Islamic set up rationalising tools i ..

SEWA, Sharjah Islamic set up rationalising tools in 494 mosques

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.