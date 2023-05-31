Dacoits gang busted as police arrests three outlaws

AJK police busted an inter-provincial dacoits band by netting 03 accused involved in a recent robbery in a residential house in Sochani village of Dadayal sub division in this district, police said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) : AJK police busted an inter-provincial dacoits band by netting 03 accused involved in a recent robbery in a residential house in Sochani village of Dadayal sub division in this district, police said.

Police have recovered and confiscated the looted items worth Rs. 1.2 million including gold ornaments, cash and 09 mobile phones. They also recovered arms from their custody, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told media here on Wednesday.

All of the three arrested accused, belonging to KPK, were identified as Bakht Ravaa s/o Mahmood r/o Sammar Bagh District Dheer, Amin Ullah s/o Omer Khan of District Charsada and Saeed Nawab s/o Aftab Pathan, r/o Charsada, Khyber Pakhtun Khawa.

According to details unveiled by the District Police Chief, four of the armed bandits forcibly broke into the house of one Muhamd Maalik s/o Muhammad Aziz Ch. at Suchani village of Dadayal tehsil in this lake district 06 days ago in mid night at about 1.00 a.m on May 25 when the family was asleep.

The alleged robbers locked all family members into a room at gunpoint and deprived them of their valuables including cash worth Rs. 09.40 lakh, gold ornaments and nine cell phones and escaped from the scene.

The police also recovered and seaised two 30-bore pistols and 02 magazines from the custody of the arrested bandits.

After booking the absconding bandits, SHO Dadayal police station Inspector Adnan Sabir-led special police team rushed in search of the accused by cordoning off the area. After a brief encounter, the police team succeeded in netting 03 of the accused travelling by the public transport from Dadayal to Rawalpindi during the blockade at Dhan Galli Bridge, the entry/exit point on Dadyal-Rawalpindi highway. Since the resisted their arrest by the surprising police team, two police constables including Masood hah and Naveed Ahmed sustained injuries following the retaliatory action by the bandits during their arrest.

Since one of their accomplice made his escape from the scene of the burglary, Police is after the absconding accused to net.

After registering case Dadayal police have started further investigations from the arrested accused all belonging to the KPK province.

The SSP told while responding a question that legal action was also being proceeded against the facilitators who had provided boarding, lodging facilities to the arrested dacoits in the area. Ends / APP / AHR.