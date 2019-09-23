UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits' Gang Busted; Bikes And Gold Ornaments Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:57 PM

Dacoits' gang busted; bikes and gold ornaments recovered

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police have busted a three-member dacoits gang and recovered two bikes, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police have busted a three-member dacoits gang and recovered two bikes, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that a team headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfiqar and others succeeded to arrest three gangsters identified as Zabi s/o Naseer Khan resident of sector H-13 Islamabad, Jameel s/o Gul Muhammad Khan resident of Hazara Colony Rawalpindi and Manzoor Khan resident of Afghanistan. Police recovered pistol, gold ornaments two motorbikes and 400 gram heroin from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, these nabbed persons confessed their involvement in many cases of robberies in various areas of Sabzi Mnadi and Golra police stations. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated the performance of Sabzi Mandi police team and further directed to all officers to accelerate efforts to curb the crime in capital. He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep vigilant eye on suspected persons.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Police Police Station Alert Rawalpindi Gold All From

Recent Stories

Ashfaq, Adil fightback keep Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ali ..

4 minutes ago

Umar, Imran lead Southern Punjab’s fight back

12 minutes ago

Doctors Without Borders Accuses WHO of Slow Respon ..

12 minutes ago

WADA, RUSADA to Study Irregularities in Moscow Ant ..

12 minutes ago

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar asks wor ..

12 minutes ago

Minor boy killed by fake faith healer in Sargodha ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.