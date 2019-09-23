Dacoits' gang busted; bikes and gold ornaments recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police have busted a three-member dacoits gang and recovered two bikes, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police have busted a three-member dacoits gang and recovered two bikes, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that a team headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfiqar and others succeeded to arrest three gangsters identified as Zabi s/o Naseer Khan resident of sector H-13 Islamabad, Jameel s/o Gul Muhammad Khan resident of Hazara Colony Rawalpindi and Manzoor Khan resident of Afghanistan. Police recovered pistol, gold ornaments two motorbikes and 400 gram heroin from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, these nabbed persons confessed their involvement in many cases of robberies in various areas of Sabzi Mnadi and Golra police stations. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated the performance of Sabzi Mandi police team and further directed to all officers to accelerate efforts to curb the crime in capital. He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep vigilant eye on suspected persons.