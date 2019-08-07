Dacoits' Gang Busted, Car And Gold Ornaments Recovered In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:48 PM
Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police ha busted a gang of dacoits comprising two members and recovered a car, cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said
He said that a team of CIA police headed by DSP Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Shafique Ahmed arrested two gangsters identified as Fida-Ud-Din and Abdul Nazeer. Both culprits are Afghan Nationals while police recovered a car, cash, gold ornaments and mobile phone from their possession.
The nabbed dacoits had already remained jail birds and they confessed their involvement in many cases of dacoities in twin cities. Further investigation is underway from them.