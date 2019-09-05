Dacoits' gang busted, cash and weapons recovered: Islamabad Police

Islamabad Police have busted a gang of dacoits comprising three members involved in dacoities and recovered cash, weapons and car from their possession, a police spokesman said here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have busted a gang of dacoits comprising three members involved in dacoities and recovered cash, weapons and car from their possession, a police spokesman said here Thursday.

He said that SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz constituted special police team under supervision of SDPO (Shams Colony) Raja Tahir for effective action against those involved in heinous crime in the area. The team succeeded to arrest three gangsters identified as Adam Khan, Abdullah and Mir Akbar while police recovered pistols, car and cash from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in five dacoity cases at Noon police station. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated the performance of Noon police teams and further directed to all officers to accelerate efforts to curb the crime in capital. He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep vigilance on suspected persons.