UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits' Gang Busted, Cash And Weapons Recovered: Islamabad Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:13 PM

Dacoits' gang busted, cash and weapons recovered: Islamabad Police

Islamabad Police have busted a gang of dacoits comprising three members involved in dacoities and recovered cash, weapons and car from their possession, a police spokesman said here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have busted a gang of dacoits comprising three members involved in dacoities and recovered cash, weapons and car from their possession, a police spokesman said here Thursday.

He said that SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz constituted special police team under supervision of SDPO (Shams Colony) Raja Tahir for effective action against those involved in heinous crime in the area. The team succeeded to arrest three gangsters identified as Adam Khan, Abdullah and Mir Akbar while police recovered pistols, car and cash from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in five dacoity cases at Noon police station. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated the performance of Noon police teams and further directed to all officers to accelerate efforts to curb the crime in capital. He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep vigilance on suspected persons.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Car Alert All From

Recent Stories

Autonomous weapons can end up in terror outfits ev ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces playing conditions and code of condu ..

41 minutes ago

How TECNO sold 1000 units of its latest smartphone ..

57 minutes ago

1st Leadership Conference held at Mehran Universit ..

1 hour ago

All major rivers flow normal

3 minutes ago

Minister for expediting automation scheme for coop ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.