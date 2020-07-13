UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Gang Busted; Four Arrested

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Dacoits gang busted; four arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Bani police have busted a dacoits gang identified as Fadi gang and arrested its four members besides recovering cash, motorcycles and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Bani Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net four criminals namely Fazal, Ahsan, Zeeshan and Huzaifa who were gang's members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in Bani, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, New Town and adjoining areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered cash Rs 179,000, two motorcycles and weapons from their possession.

