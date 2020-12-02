(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed four dacoits including two Afghan national and recovered gold ornaments,foreign Currency,cash and other valuables from them,said a police spokesman here.

According to details, a team headed by SP (investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal nabbed four members of a dacoit's gang identified as Sher Agha, Tehseen belonging to Afghanistan and Waheed Gul, Nader Khan residents of Peshawar.

Police team have recovered gold ornaments currency, cash, mobile phone, laptop, wrist watches, motorbike and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation,they confessed their involvement in incidents of dacoity in twin cities and its suburbs.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.