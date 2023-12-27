Open Menu

Dacoits Gang Busted In DIKhan; Money, Bikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) District police of DIKhan busted a three-member dacoit gang involved in numerous dacoity incidents in different areas in the jurisdiction of City and Cantt police stations on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan and SHO City Arslan Khan Gandapur with police teams conducted another successful operation by using the latest technology and human resources against the dacoits and motorcycle thieves in the different areas of the city.

During the operation, police arrested three dacoits who were involved in several robberies, the arrested accused included Kashif resident of Faqirni Gate, Qaiser resident of Mohalla Qasaban and Irfan resident of Maddi.

The police also recovered 6 looted motorcycles, cash of Rs.500,000 and 9 mobile phones from their possession. Police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

