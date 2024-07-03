Dacoits Gang Busted In DIKhan; Stolen Car, Cash Recovered
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) District police of DIKhan have busted a dacoit gang and arrested the main member of the gang involved in numerous dacoity incidents in different areas in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqibullah Khan and SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Sheikh Muhammad Bilal with police teams conducted another successful operation by using latest technology and human resources against the dacoits and motor car thieves in the different areas of the city.
During the operation, police arrested the dacoit who were involved in several robberies, the arrested accused identified as Hafeezullah, son of Juma Khan resident of Quetta.
The police recovered 01 stolen motor vehicle. 01 Kalashnikovs with 15 cartridges, 01 repeater gun, 01 iPhone mobile and Cash money Rs 55,000 from his possession. while the motor car number LEF-8803 used in the robbery cases recovered from the house of the accused Muhammad Bilal during the search operation.
The police registered the cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation while the search operation are underway to arrest the other members of the gang.
