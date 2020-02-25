Dacoits gang busted in Faisalabad

The police arrested three dacoits including one injured in police encounter,while other three members were arrested in separate raids in the area of Millat town police station

Police said on Tuesday that Jawans of Dolphin Force signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying three persons at Millat road.The motorcyclists opened fire at the police party.

The team retaliated and arrested all the three accused.One of the robbers received serious bullet injuries and shifted to hospital.

Those arrested included--Kashif of Chak No.118-JB,Arham Arif and Dilbar Masih.

During initial investigation, the accused confessed many dacoities and gave clue for other three accomplices.The team conducted raids and arrested Abrar, Ali Asad and Adnan.

Further investigation was underway.