Dacoits Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:27 PM

Dacoits gang busted in Faisalabad

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four gangsters including its ring leader and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four gangsters including its ring leader and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and arrested 4 dacoits including its ring leader Anees along with illicit weapons.

The outlaws were wanted by Khurarianwala, Jaranwala and Sadar circles police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other heinous crimes.

Further investigation was underway.

