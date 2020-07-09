Dacoits gang busted in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Thursday to have busted a dacoit gang and recovered buffaloes and other valuables from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have busted a dacoit gang and recovered buffaloes and other valuables from their possession.

Sadr Jaranwala police during raids arrested four members of Amri gang including its ring leader Amer with his accomplices Saqib, Naseem and Nadeem.

The police recovered 2 buffaloes and other valuables worthRs 1 million and Rs 250,000 in cash from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.