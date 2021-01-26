Dacoits gang busted, looted money recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Shabqadar Police on Tuesday busted a gang of dacoits by arresting three members and recovering looted money Rs 133,000 from their possession.

According to Charsadda district police spokesman, a man Afzal lodged a complaint with Shabqadar police station that five unidentified gunmen riding on van attacked him near Hajizai Totiband and snatched Rs 133,000 besides two smartphones, ID cards and a registration document of a motorcycle and managed to flee.

Taking prompt action on the complaint, DPO Charsada Mohammad Shoaib Khan directed SP Investigation Sajjad Khan to arrest the dacoits and recovered the snatched items. The investigation team operating on scientific grounds traced out and arrested three main accused of the incident.

The arrested accused identified Majan, Zeeshan and Bakhtiar. Search operations were being conducted to trace out the remaining two members of a gang.