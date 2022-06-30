(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Koral Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a dacoit's gang known as 'Ansari' and arrested six persons.

A six member gang was involved in numerous incidents of snatching, street crimes in different areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The accused were identified as Usman Alias Don, Muhammad Sohaib, Sulman, Jabber, Jawaz Ahmed, Anas Mehmood and Sulman Khan, said a news release.

The police also recovered looted cash, eight snatched mobile phones, five stolen motorbikes and weapons used in crime incidents.

During the preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their involvement in dacoity incidents in the areas of IJP, express highway, various sectors and different areas of Rawalpindi.

Further-more Noon police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Bilal and Shehbaz and recovered stolen motorbike and valuable from their possession, It also arrested an accused Irfan Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shams colony police arrested two accused Adil Khan and Muhammad Tariq and recovered 325 gram hashish and one 222 bore gun from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested accused Ejaz Ahmed and recovered 113 gram heroin from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Talah Abbassi and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramna police arrested two accused namely Shakeel Ahmed and Shahzad Zaman and recovered fake Currency from their passion. Sihala police arrested three afghan national living illegally.

Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.