Dacoits' gang busted; snatched bikes, mobiles recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The Dera police have busted a three-member dacoit gang involved in numerous criminal incidents, recovering seven snatched motorcycles and one mobile phone from them.

Addressing a press conference, SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar on Saturday said that District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani had taken notice of the recent incidents of dacoity in the area and ordered to form a special team to trace the criminals.

The special team by using the latest technology and human resources conducted a successful operation against the dacoit gang and arrested three, including the ring leader of the gang.

Accused Muhammad Imran son of Khadim Hussain Baloch, Muhammad Adnan son of Gulzar Hussain and Muhammad Faheem son of Ramzan Baloch residents of Paharpur were traced and arrested.

The police also recovered seven snatched motorcycles and one mobile phone. The police started searching for other members of the gang. The gang was involved in different cases of theft, robberies in Paharpur circle for a long time.