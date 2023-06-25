Dacoits' gang busted; stolen cash, other valuables recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have busted a dacoits gang involved in numerous dacoity incidents and recovered from them Rs 200,000 stolen cash, two mobile phones and weapons used in the crimes.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with Paroa Police Station SHO Zafar Abbas and Incharge Investigation Habib Khan, traced a dacoity case in which the dacoits snatched Rs 435,500 cash, two mobile phones and other documents on gunpoint.

The police team traced the crime by using modern scientific techniques and arrested two accused Saud Khan and Noordin Khan by recovering Rs 200,000 cash and two mobile phones from them. Besides, two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition were also recovered from the accused.

The spokesman said that further investigations from the arrested accused were underway and efforts were being made to arrest the remaining members of the gang.