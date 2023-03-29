Dacoits gang busted, two held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police On Wednesday busted a notorious robbers' gang and arrested its two members besides recovering looted booty and weapons used in various crimes.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle ASP Zaniab Ayub told newsmen that acting on a tip-off, a police party led by Station House Officer Sarmad Ilyas nabbed the notorious 'Maadi' gang and arrested their its members including the ringleader identified as Hammad alias Maadi and Nasar Ullah.

Looted booty and weapons utilised in various crimes were also recovered from their possession.

Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to committing dacoities in various parts of Taxila and Wah.