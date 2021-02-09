Dacoits' gang busted, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Loi Bher police have arrested a gang of dacoits involved in several snatching incidents at Pakistan Town, PWD Colony and Expressway, police said.

According to details, a team of Loi Bher police station including SHO Adeel Shaukat succeeded to bust a notorious 'Tora gang' of dacoits and recovered weapons and ammunition from the gangsters.

Two nabbed gangsters have been identified as Salman alias Tora and Tariq Mehmud while they confessed to commit several dacoities at Pakistan Town, PWD, Expressway and also at the house of a senior journalist.

Further investigation is underway from the nabbed persons.