UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits' Gang Busted, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dacoits' gang busted, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Loi Bher police have arrested a gang of dacoits involved in several snatching incidents at Pakistan Town, PWD Colony and Expressway, police said.

According to details, a team of Loi Bher police station including SHO Adeel Shaukat succeeded to bust a notorious 'Tora gang' of dacoits and recovered weapons and ammunition from the gangsters.

Two nabbed gangsters have been identified as Salman alias Tora and Tariq Mehmud while they confessed to commit several dacoities at Pakistan Town, PWD, Expressway and also at the house of a senior journalist.

Further investigation is underway from the nabbed persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

6 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

21 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

37 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

45 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.