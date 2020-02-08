UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Gang Busted

In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:57 PM

Dacoits gang busted in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Saddar police have arrested four member of a dacoits gang and recovered looted property including cash Rs 70,000; cell phones and 4 pistols from their possession.

According to police spokesperson here on Saturday, a police team conducted raid at hideout of the criminals and arrested Qasim, Usama, Bilal and Asadullah.

During preliminary interrogation, they confessed of committing crime in the limits of various police stations. Further investigation is underway.

