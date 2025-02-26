Dacoits’ gang member held, bike recovered

The Pirwadhai Police on Wednesday arrested a member of dacoits' gang involved in theft incidents in its jurisdiction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Wednesday arrested a member of dacoits' gang involved in theft incidents in its jurisdiction.

A stolen motorcycle, Rs 7,000 snatched from victims and weapons were also recovered from the accused as Abdul Rehman, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The police were conducting raids to arrest the accomplices of the accused, he added.