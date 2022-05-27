Dacoits gang netted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Jahania police on Friday launched a crackdown under its limits to arrest dacoit gangs who were involved in several dacoities in the area.

According to Police sources, Police on a tip off raided and claimed to nabbed Riaz,Fiaz, Jaffer and Nawaz who were the ring leaders of the gang and also recovered eight motorcycles, some mobile phones and other looted valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.

Police registered separate cases against dacoits and sent them behind the bars.